A newly designed Indiana State University license plate will be available July 1 from the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The new license plate design uses the Sycamore leaf logo and the university’s updated logo font. A survey of current ISU license plate holders preferred the Sycamore leaf by a large margin. The previous design featured the athletic teams logo.
“We’re delighted that a license plate with the Sycamore leaf logo will be available for alumni and friends who want to support Indiana State University,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis. “When you see this plate, you’ll know it belongs to a fellow member of the Sycamore family.”
The $40 fee includes $25 that will help support Indiana State Alumni Association. The cost is in addition to regular vehicle registration fees and taxes.
“Purchasing or renewing an ISU license plate is a convenient way for alumni and friends to support Indiana State,” said Rex Kendall, executive director of the ISU Alumni Association.
The Indiana BMV issues a new metal plate every seven registration years to ISU license plate holders. Those who have an ISU plate and would like to request the new design sooner can do so for a fee of $9.50 through the BMV.
Alumni and friends receiving an ISU license plate for the first time may request the plate online through the BMV website.
