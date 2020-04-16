Another 118,184 Hoosiers have applied for unemployment insurance benefits through last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reports.

While that is down more than 8,800 from the previous week, it raises the state's total unemployed to 446,346 since March 14, when advance initial unemployment claims for the week of April 11 are included.

"I think what is going on more than any "improvement" is that those (business) people who knew they needed to shed staff quickly, because they were already in a short cast situation, did it," said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.

"Those (businesses) that thought that they could hang on for a while probably waited," he said.

Nationally, another 5.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits, bringing the nation's total to about 22 million over the past four weeks, through April 11, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The last four weeks marked the largest and most dramatic rise in claims on record since 1967, the year the Labor Department started tracking the data. And this surge of unemployment has been fastest since such tracking began. The job crisis came on more gradually during the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009, when it took two years for 8.6 million Americans to lose jobs.

"Normal unemployment for the U.S. is 200,000 to 300,000, and awful is 400,000 to 600,000. And we are cataclysmic and have been at cataclysmic, so when you drop a little bit from that, you are not dropping back to merely awful, but working your way through a process of dropping a lot of jobs," Guell said.

Guell predicts over the coming weeks, the number of new unemployment filings will decline. "The biggest numbers we have already seen, they will just start dropping from that level," he said.

While unemployment rates for March hovered at 4.4 percent, new data, Guell said, with recent filings will push the national unemployment rate to between 15 and 20 percent in April, and it may likely hover near 18 percent.

Many of the larger states showed declines from the previous week in benefit applications, according to non-adjusted numbers, the Department of Labor reports.

Pennsylvania dropped 39,283, California was down by 257,848 and Michigan decreased by 169,234. New York, which has lagged some of the larger states in terms of filings, saw a gain of 51,498 to 395,949, according to the Labor Department.

