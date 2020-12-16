Two new COVID-19 deaths in Vermillion County and 170 new cases of coronavirus in surrounding counties were reported by state health officials Wednesday.
Vermillion County now has 1,001 cases and 23 deaths due to COVID-19.
Vigo County increased 73 cases to 8,075 with 129 deaths. Parke County is at 1,037 cases with seven deaths.
Clay County added 18 cases for 1,640 total with 29 deaths.
Sullivan County is at 1,446 total cases with 22 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,283 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 440,850 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,781 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 125 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,461,562 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,446,551 on Tuesday. A total of 5,050,163 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.