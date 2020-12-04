New deaths in Vigo and Vermillion counties are included in the daily coronavirus update from state health officials, as more than 250 new COVID-19 cases are reported in a five-county area.
Vigo County added 119 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 6,855 in the county. Two deaths were reported in women age 70 and older, bringing the death toll to 108.
Vermillion County added 21 cases for a total of 749 cases. Two deaths bring the death count to 13.
Clay County added 26 cases for a total of 1,431, with 26 deaths. Parke County added 44 cases for a total of 749 with six deaths. Sullivan County added 46 cases for a total of 1,160 with 18 deaths.
At the federal correctional complex on Terre Haute's south side, the prison reported 175 inmate cases and 20 staff cases as of Thursday. The penitentiary reported 25 COVID-19 cases in inmates and three in staff. Just three weeks ago, the prison complex was at 25 inmate cases and 16 staff cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 8,003 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 367,329 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,832 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 290 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,272,182 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,252,864 on Thursday. A total of 4,464,492 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 E. County Rd. 75 North.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
