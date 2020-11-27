Vigo County has logged two more deaths due to COVID-19 while Vermillion County added three deaths in the daily update from state health officials.
Vermillion County is now at 660 cases with seven deaths.
Vigo County added 78 new cases for a total of 6,258 positives and 89 deaths.
Clay County is at 1,300 cases with 23 deaths. Parke County is at 602 cases with six deaths.
Sullivan County has 1,027 cases and 16 deaths.
Vigo County’s two COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in a man and a woman age 80 or older.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 324,537 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,328 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,162,110 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,145,727 on Thursday. A total of 4,148,596 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Clay County at 911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Drive, Brazil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.