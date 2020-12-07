New deaths in Vigo and Clay counties are included in today’s COVID-19 update from state health officials.
Vigo County added 151 cases for a total of 7,253 positive cases, with 114 deaths.
Clay County added 25 cases for a total of 1,506 and 27 deaths.
Parke County has 810 cases and six deaths. Vermillion County has 824 cases and 14 deaths. Sullivan County has 1,222 cases and 18 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 387,278 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,986 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day. Another 298 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,323,969 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,309,879 on Sunday. A total of 4,614,540 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.