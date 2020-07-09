Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today in west central Indiana by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Clay County has seen four new cases. Vermillion County has three new cases. Vigo County has two new cases. Owen and Greene counties have one new case each.

Statewide, ISDH today announced that 521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 49,575 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,546 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 542,292 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 535,857 on Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.