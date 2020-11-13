Vigo County added 143 cases of COVID-19 today for a total of 4,358 cases, according to state health officials.
Clay County added two deaths for a total of 21, and 23 new cases for a total of 778. Parke County added 14 cases, Vermillion County added 20 cases and Sullivan County added 13 cases as the pandemic spread sets records across the state.
Clay County's most recent deaths occurred in women age 80-plus.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,708 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 236,565 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,893,070 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,876,317 on Thursday. A total of 3,414,373 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
