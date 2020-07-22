Vigo County is averaging eight new COVID-19 cases per day according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Data released today shows Vigo County has 317 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday.

The eight counties in west central Indiana's District 7 saw a one-day increase of 18 cases, with two each in in Parke, Owen and Greene counties and one new case in Putnam County.

ISDH today announced that 763 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 58,673 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available statewide.

A total of 2,666 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 654,413 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 644,805 on Tuesday.

ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.

To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.