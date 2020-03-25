INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 477 the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed. Fourteen Hoosiers have died.
A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.
Vigo County remains at 3, and Sullivan County has 1 confirmed case.
Central Indiana remains the hot-spot for emerging cases. All but 39 Indiana counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Marion County has the most new cases, at 67. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, ISDH officials and other state leaders will host a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
