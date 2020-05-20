Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in west central Indiana, with data from the Indiana State Department of Health reporting a seventh death occurring Tuesday in Vigo County.

As of noon, the Vigo County Health Department continues to report six deaths on its joint information web page, and 122 positive cases of COVID-19. A request for clarification has been made to the county health department.

ISDH reports 126 Vigo County cases, as well as one new case in Vermillion, Clay Sullivan, Greene and Owen counties in the district. Putnam County added three new cases. Parke County remains at seven cases.

ISDH today announced that 581 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 29,274 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

A total of 1,716 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 38 over the previous day. Another 148 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 195,738 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 189,330 on Tuesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 119. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (53), Clinton (14), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (10), Howard (20), Johnson (14), Lake (78), Porter (10), St. Joseph (41) and Tippecanoe (18). A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find testing locations around the state, visitwww.coronavirus.in.govand click on the COVID-19 testing information link.