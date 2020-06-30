Vigo County added three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the daily updates from the Indiana State Department of Health today.
Vigo County is at 222 cases, ISDH reports. The Vigo County Health Department is reporting nine deaths due to COVID-19.
In the eight-county district including Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay, Sullivan, Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, the 30 to 39 age group has more positive tests than any other group, according to ISDH data. And, more than 92 percent of the deaths have been in people 60 and older.
The district has 749 cases of COVID-19, with 53 deaths.
ISDH today announced that 385 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 45,594 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40 percent of ICU beds and 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,448 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 484,196 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 476,519 on Monday.
