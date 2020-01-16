Indiana State University construction management students and other ISU students will more easily connect with employers through the creation of the NECA-IBEW Built for Career Success program, the Division of University Advancement has announced.
IBEW Local 725, NECA Central Indiana Chapter and Quality Connection of the Greater Wabash Valley, Inc., established the program with a $25,000 commitment. The program will begin in February and run through the spring 2024 semester.
ISU President Deborah Curtis and Provost Mike Licari accepted the gift Thursday in a check presentation event at the Built Environment department at the College of Technology.
The university’s Construction Management program is the largest degree program in ISU’s College of Technology.
“The Quality Connection is very excited about the opportunity to be involved with ISU and its Built for Career Success Program,” Shawn White, co-founder of Team Tech and NECA central Indiana chapter representative, stated in an ISU news release. “The Built Environment is such a unique space with a mission that so closely aligns with our own goals to hire the next generation of great construction professionals. To support such a program right here in our own backyard is a no-brainer.”
Todd Thacker, business manager of IBEW Local 725, said the local “is excited to expand our long-standing relationship with ISU by establishing the NECA-IBEW Built for Career Success program. We share a similar commitment in technology education to train the future workforce.”
The Built for Career Success program, working through ISU’s Career Center, will provide resources to students interested in pursuing a position in the construction industry.
“On behalf of Indiana State University, I would like to thank IBEW Local 725 and NECA Central Indiana Chapter for their vision,” said Nesli Alp, dean of the College of Technology. “This partnership will directly connect students with employers and opportunities in the construction industry, including those here in the Wabash Valley.”
Tradara McLaurine, ISU’s career services executive director, said that through the program, "We will be able to launch virtual career fairs. I anticipate that we will be able to assist more of our distance student population in locating internships and full-time job opportunities.”
