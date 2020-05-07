Another 43,777 Indiana residents filed for unemployment as of May 2, according to initial advance claims reported by the U.S. Department of Labor. The claims represent people who are filing for the first time so eligibility to receive unemployment insurance benefits can be determined.

The number of Hoosiers filing has steadily decreased since a peak of 139,174 in late March, but has pushed the state's unemployment claims to about 612,000 since March 21, when including initial advance unemployment claims.

Nationally, nearly 3.2 million more laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 2, according to the Labor Department. Applications for jobless aid rose in six states last week and declined in the 44 others.

While the number of new Hoosiers filing for unemployment has dipped since the previous week, nationally about 33.5 million Americans now have filed for jobless aid in seven weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic started to force closings of retail, restaurants, and some manufacturing, according to the U.S. Labor reports.

The department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday is to release the April jobs report, with economists estimating that nearly 21 million jobs nationwide were lost just last month.

The private payroll processing company ADP on Wednesday reported that more than 20 million jobs were lost in April from its clients, with the cuts spread across every sector and size of employer.

That means the national unemployment rate will be in the range of 15 to 20 percent, likely 16 to 18 percent, said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University. That is a stark contrast from a national 3.5 percent unemployment rate in February.

"Those job numbers from the federal government will be for the third week of the month for April, which does not take into account about three weeks of really terrible numbers," so the unemployment rate will be higher in the June report, Guell said.

Nationally, that means the economy has "wiped out all of the employment gains in the last 20 years," Guell said. "That is roughly 1 in 5 jobs," Guell said.

The U.S. economy had about 158.8 million jobs in December 2019, based on seasonally unadjusted employment numbers, but has since dipped to about 135 million jobs, a employment rate last seen in the year 2000, Guell said.

Guell said unemployment claims will continue as companies announce more cuts. For example, GE Aviation said it is cutting up to 13,000 jobs, while MGM Resorts International announced the furlough of more than 60,000 workers could turn into layoffs.

And more job loss is expected through the year.

United Airlines this week announced it plans to cut at least 3,400 management and administrative positions in October. United Airlines said affected employees will be notified in mid to late July for an Oct. 1 effective date.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.