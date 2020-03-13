Northeast Sullivan School Corp. has announced its alternative schedule in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Among the details:

• School is closed for the next three weeks as of 5 p.m. Friday. However, there will be drive-thru service only for Saturday's fish fry.

• Monday through Thursday, March 16 through 19 will be eLearning days.

• No school March 19.

• Monday-Friday, March 23-27, Spring Break

• March 30 - April 3, Five waiver days

• The district will re-evaluate on April 6

All practices and/or games are cancelled at least through April 5. No field trips.

