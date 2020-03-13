North Central Parke School Corp. is canceling school on Monday and transitioning to eLearning days. It plans to return to the normal school schedule April 13.
Here is a message from Superintendent Mike Schimpf to the newspaper:
"We will be canceling school on Monday, with teachers coming in to make preparations for our upcoming alternative schedule.
"Tuesday through Thursday of each week we will have eLearning and Mondays and Fridays will be used as waiver days.
"Our current plan is to begin our normal school routine again on April 13.
"With the constantly evolving information we are tracking news and making decisions that are best for the safety of our students."
