The last name of Woodrow "Woody" Myers, the Democratic candidate for Indiana governor, was misspelled as "Meyers" on Vigo County ballots as early, in-person absentee voting began Tuesday and Wednesday

The Vigo County Clerk's Office today attributed the mistake to a vendor and said it is in the process of correcting the error.

“Early proofs of the ballot were correct. In communication with our third-party service, it was determined the error was a vendor mistake,” Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore said in a news release.

The news release was distributed by RJL Solutions, a Terre Haute-based lobbying and PR firm.

“The ballot versions that were reviewed by the Vigo County Clerk’s Office proof teams had the correct spelling of Myers,” Ryan Shillito of RBM Consulting said in the news release. “We take full responsibility for this issue and have corrected it immediately.”

The clerk’s office said it is working to correct the issue, and ballots will be correct as of the opening of polling places on Thursday. The error does not change ballot order.

Brad Newman, county clerk, was quoted in the news release as saying, "“My staff works diligently to make sure these ballots are proofed multiple times by multiple people to ensure they are correct. We are aware of the ballot misspelling, and we are working closely with the Indiana Election Division."