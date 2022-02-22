Critical race theory has become a catch-all term for teaching about race and racism for people who don’t want to engage with the history of racial injustice in the U.S., says Anne Mahady, a historian who recently graduated from Indiana University with a doctorate in African American Studies.
She spoke to the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch during a Zoom video conference Monday, with about 30 people participating. In her presentation, she described what critical race theory is and how the term has been distorted through social media misinformation.
CRT is not being taught in K-12 schools, she said. It is taught in graduate level programs to law students and historians by experts on race, gender and the law in the U.S.
"CRT does not teach students to hate white people. Instead, it teaches all students to think broadly about how they can work against systemic injustices to create more just laws that benefit everyone," she said.
CRT is not an indoctrination into hate. Instead, it teaches students about the true impact of racial injustice across U.S. systems and from that, "how to make more just policies, how to serve their legal clients in a more informed and compassionate way and how to protect the rights of those who have historically been targeted for criminalization and injustice," she said.
In her presentation, Mahady described how "hyper-partisan actors have stoked anti-CRT misinformation panics that undermine multi-racial democracy."
She defined hyper-partisan as people, organizations and groups "that deliberately create political instability and undermine shared governance to gain greater access to power."
College-level critical race theory looks at how racial injustice has been woven into U.S. policy making, laws, courts, jails and prisons and virtually all other aspects of the criminal legal system, she said.
Mahady also talked about the role misinformation has played "in polarizing public discourse about critical race theory."
She cited a social media source in which a Heritage Foundation visiting fellow explained how he and others planned to transform a term, critical race theory — then virtually unknown to the public — into one of the largest, deliberate misinformation campaigns in the past three decades, she said.
The intent was for parents to associate CRT with "toxicity and cultural insanities," Mahady said.
In 2021, national groups spread the misinformation to state and county-level groups.
That, in turn, led to groups that would go to school board meetings, including out of their own counties, and give the appearance of broad support for anti-CRT legislation.
In Indiana, as in other states, CRT "has become a flashpoint in our cultural landscape," she said, with some incidents of threats and violence against educators.
In reality, anti-CRT efforts have little to do with actual CRT, Mahady said.
Those efforts target "any efforts to address or discuss broad issues of racism and inequality, even when carried under such frameworks as supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and cultural sensitivity."
Across the nation it's had an impact on legislation.
According to the Brookings Institution, nine states have passed anti-CRT bills while a total of 36 states had proposed legislation at the start of the 2022 legislative session. Most don't mention the phrase CRT.
In Indiana, that proposed legislation is House Bill 1134, which has drawn considerable attention and controversy; it is now being debated in the Senate, and already a committee has approved major changes.
While policy makers have responded to public outcry by amending some bills, the damage caused by statements appearing to call for restrictions on teachers and students' academic freedoms is already done, Mahady said.
Even if an amended version of HB 1134 passes, "Public discourse has already ensured a chill on students' and educators' academic freedoms, one I fear will disproportionately affect educators of color," she said.
She asked if educators will have to teach "both sides" of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington or the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
"How will they do that as students watch footage of neo-Nazis surrounding and beating Black, trans and Latinx people in Charlottesville?"
"At some point, we must realize it is not possible to take both sides when discussing anti-blackness, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and homo- and transphobia," Mahady said. "We cannot maintain a position of silence or neutrality in conversations where others' humanity is in question. Because in doing so we have become complicit in the political violence targeted at them."
She said she believes misinformation and a lack of tools to determine fact from fiction "are destabilizing our democracy at an accelerated pace."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
