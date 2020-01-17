The Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP is asking the city of Terre Haute to end its relationship with the A&E network television show "Live PD."
The NAACP in a news release this afternoon said "televising individuals at unfortunate and often embarrassing moments in their lives in an attempt to exploit their hardships as entertainment takes unfair advantage of them when they are most vulnerable and most in need of privacy."
The group said it has sent a letter asking both Mayor Duke Bennett and Police Chief Shawn Keen to reconsider the city's contract with Big Fish Entertainment, the production company for the television show.
That contract was cleared by the city's Board of Works and Public Safety in mid-October 2019.
The Tribune-Star is attempting to reach Bennett and Keen for comment.
For "Live PD," cameras follow officers on the job on Friday and Saturday nights, with viewers seeing what local police officers see during their shifts. A delay of about 20 minutes prevents the airing of disturbing content or the release of information that could compromise investigations. The show does not film inside a house, unless given permission of the homeowner.
Keen, presenting the contract to the board of works, said he thought the show would show the public what officers deal with, be good for outreach and help in officer recruitment.
Brendan Kearns of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, who has no say in the decision, was one of the few public officials to publicly speak against the idea.
“We do not need a TV show to exploit our community for their personal financial gain, while showing the world our residents, our friends, our family members in their toughest of times,” Kearns said in October.
At the time, the Mayor Bennett said he was comfortable with the contract, which the city can cancel if it sees fit.
“It is real, it is live, that is what happens. To hide that or act like that doesn’t happen is wrong,” the mayor said. “We have no problem with the transparency of showing how our officers interact with the public.”
Sylvester Edwards, Terre Haute NAACP president, said in today's statement the NAACP believes "video-recording while being stopped, interrogated and/or arrested by police conveys the appearance of guilt prematurely, before individuals have had the opportunity to defend themselves in court and are, therefore, still presumed innocent," Edwards said.
"These public displays can have major negative impact on their jobs and job prospects as well as their present and future relations with relatives, friends, and neighbors," he said.
"Such activity antagonizes our citizens, making the public less respectful of law enforcement, and potentially encourages law enforcers to focus energy on the entertainment value of what they are doing, which is energy diverted away from effectively carrying out the demanding responsibilities of good police work."
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.