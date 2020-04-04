N95 masks and hand sanitizer donated to THPD

Friday, Vigo County prosecutor Terry Modesitt presented a donation of N95 masks and hand sanitizer to the Terre Haute Police Department.
Upon learning that John McCullough, owner of the Vapor Bank on 3rd Street in Terre Haute, had access to face masks and hand sanitizer, Modesitt contacted him and asked if he would sell these items to the office in order to provide them to law enforcement agencies. McCullough insisted on donating the masks and sanitizer to the officers.
On Friday, Modesitt was able to present 170 protective masks and over 150 bottles of hand sanitizer to Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen.
“We know that there is a great need for these protective items during these times. The need is greatest for our people on the front lines – doctors and nurses, law enforcement and fire fighters.” said Modesitt. “With the recent news of a local firefighter and two local officers being sent home due to potential exposure, we are thankful that we were able to provide some assistance.”
Upon receiving these donations, Keen expressed his thanks and advised that hand sanitizer continues to be a great need for the officers.
