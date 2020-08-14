Indiana State University announced Friday its predominant athletic conference, The Missouri Valley Conference, has postponed all fall sports.
The university’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball teams will not have a fall season.
It is possible that MVC fall sports will have a season in the spring, according to news release from ISU.
The decision was made by the league’s presidents and athletic Directors because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA’s cancellation Thursday of all Division I fall championships.
“Once again, the pandemic is taking away something our student-athletes have worked so hard to prepare for, and it’s heartbreaking,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. in the release “But it is the right decision because our foremost concern is the health and safety of students.”
Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said, “Our student-athletes were notified this morning. It was a difficult, but absolutely necessary, decision. We’re hopeful that these teams will be able to compete in a spring sports season.”
The MVC is the conference for all Sycamore intercollegiate sports except football, which is in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Indiana State postponed its football season last week after the MVFC postponed the conference season. Curtis, Clinkscales, and head football coach Curt Mallory agreed that, with the safety and wellbeing of student-athletes as the priority, there should not be a football season.
The university says it is possible there will be a conference football season and NCAA Championship in the spring.
The MVC said fall student-athletes in all sports will be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities such as practices, strength and conditioning, and team meetings. Those decisions will be guided by public health agencies, institutional policy, and NCAA regulations.
The MVC has a COVID-19 Working Group consisting of athletics administrators, faculty athletics representatives, sports medicine personnel, and student-athletes. It will continue to monitor the national and local landscapes and work diligently to develop protocols for a safe return to MVC regular-season and championship competition.
Today’s decision by the MVC does not impact winter and spring sports, which are still scheduled at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.