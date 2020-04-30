Longtime local musician Don Morris will host a benefit fundraiser for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Shout-Out and Request Night with Don Morris will be live from his Facebook page: facebook.com/don.morris.754.

Donations and requests can be made anytime and are being accepted online from the Catholic Charities website, ccthin.org or at secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=fpg4Ci.

Catholic Charities said all donations will remain local and be used for food purchases. Every dollar donated can provide as many as four meals for food insecure individuals in the Terre Haute area.

“The last time I played a Facebook Live event, people wanted to give me tips, but I just wanted them to enjoy the night,” Morris said in a news release.

“This time we are doing something a little different. If you want a shout-out or request, make a donation to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank to feed those who are struggling in our community. Every dollar counts and it all stays local.”

Catholic Charities said it appreciates the help.

“Don’s offer to play a virtual concert for our community while raising money for Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is really unique,” said Jennifer Buell, assistant agency director.

“With the number of individuals being laid-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing more and more people in need of emergency food assistance – many coming to us for the very first time – and that is putting a strain on our resources.

"We are thankful for Don’s generosity and look forward to a fun evening while knowing that it is making a difference in our community.”