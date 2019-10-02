Nathan Epple

A Terre Haute man faces a murder charge following the death Sunday of a recent battery victim.

Nathan Epple, 26, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:19 p.m. Monday.

Epple is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 at 11 a.m. today on charges of murder, robbery and resisting law enforcement.

‪City police have been investigating a Sept. 27 battery that became a homicide investigation when the victim died Sunday.

Epple was also wanted on a warrant from Vigo Superior Court 5 on charges of robbery and theft. Those charges stem from a November 2017 crime spree in the Terre Town neighborhood when Epple allegedly entered multiple homes during the daytime and robbed a convenience store.

