A Terre Haute man faces a murder charge following the death Sunday of a recent battery victim.
Nathan Epple, 26, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:19 p.m. Monday.
Epple is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 at 11 a.m. today on charges of murder, robbery and resisting law enforcement.
City police have been investigating a Sept. 27 battery that became a homicide investigation when the victim died Sunday.
Epple was also wanted on a warrant from Vigo Superior Court 5 on charges of robbery and theft. Those charges stem from a November 2017 crime spree in the Terre Town neighborhood when Epple allegedly entered multiple homes during the daytime and robbed a convenience store.
