A murder charge and five other felony counts have been filed against a Terre Haute man who admitted to police he beat his son prior to the child's death.

Amended charges were filed today against Brandon Pritcher, 27, in the death of 7-year-old Leeam Pritcher.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said Pritcher also faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery, both Level 1 felonies; domestic battery resultind in death to a person under age 14, a Level 2 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than age 14, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies.

According to information in a probable cause affidavit, Pritcher told police he was angry with his son because he suspected the child of stealing money from him and lying about it. Pritcher told police he beat his son's buttocks with a belt on Friday evening. Pritcher also admitted to hitting his son in the head multiple times.

Pritcher said the child collapsed early Saturday. Pritcher said he tried to revive the child and later called 911.

Police said Pritcher's former girlfriend showed police a text message she had received from Pritcher the night the child was injured. The message said Pritcher “thought he accidentally killed Leeam.”

Terre Haute police were called to the 3100 block of South 9 ½ Street at 5 a.m. Saturday and found the child who was not responsive.

Officers at the scene began CPR on the child, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was later taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where he died.

Brandon Pritcher is expected to appear in court Thursday.

