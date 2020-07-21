CARLISLE -- An Indianapolis man serving a murder sentence at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility now faces another murder charge in connection with a May 3 homicide at the prison.

Derek Romano, 29, was arrested today by Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Jeremiah Roberts, 32, of Nacogdoches, Texas.

About 6 a.m. May 3, prison staff members found Roberts unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance was summoned for Roberts, but he died before reaching the local hospital. Investigators suspect foul play treated the death as a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted May 5 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital and revealed homicide as the manner of death.

Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January of 2017.

Romano had been sentenced to 55 years in prison in February 2015 in connection with a January 2014 homicide in Marion County.

ISP detectives continue to investigate another inmate death at the Sullivan County prison. Staff members found Kevin J. Carpenter, age 57, of Churubusco, unresponsive in his cell early Sunday.

Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide, police said.