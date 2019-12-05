A murder charge has been dismissed against a suspect in a 2018 homicide while investigators look into new information on the shooting death of a Terre Haute man.
Zavius King, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was released Wednesday afternoon from the Vigo County Jail after the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case against King.
"We were provided new information that requires more investigation," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be filed again at a later date.
A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 13 in connection with the September 2018 shooting at 1535 Elm St. in Terre Haute.
King was originally charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Ronnie L. Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute. Caldwell later died, and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.
King also faced a Level 1 felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on a Vigo County warrant.
Police were dispatched to the early morning shooting scene on Sept. 7, 2018, and found Caldwell inside the house bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
