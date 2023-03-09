Charges including murder have been filed against the motorist accused of striking and killing an Indiana state trooper March 3 as the man fled from police.
Terry D. Sands II, 42, is charged with murder, felony resisting law enforcement, felony operating with a controlled substance resulting in death, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe announced the charges Thursday.
Killed was Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.
About 4:35 p.m. March 3, Bailey was working traffic on I-69 when he became aware of a pursuit just south of him. He was setting stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn when he was struck, police said.
Sands is accused of knowingly or intentionally turning his car directly toward Bailey.
"Today’s announcement is the first step toward seeking justice for Master Trooper Bailey, his family and friends, and the law enforcement community," the prosecutor said in a news release.
Bailey's funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Garrett High School in DeKalb County, police have said, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett. Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at County Line Church of God in Auburn.
Indiana Gov, Eric Holcomb on Tuesday directed flags be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Bailey. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. The governor also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
An account to benefit Bailey’s family has been established at ProFed Credit Union under the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.
Direct cash or check contributions can be made at the credit union, by Venmo — @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes — or by credit card on the Indiana Fallen Heroes website, which is at https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes. Also, checks can be mailed to 1710 S. 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
If donating by check, make the check payable to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, and in the notes section reference Trooper James Bailey.
