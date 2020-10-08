A Brazil man was injured Wednesday afternoon when his truck rear-ended a Clay Community school bus north of Brazil at 3:50 p.m.
According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department, the eight children on the school bus were treated at the scene and released.
The driver of the pickup truck -- 46-year-old Shawn Coleman -- was trapped inside his truck when it became partially pinned under the school bus. Rescue crews extricated Coleman and he was taken by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital.
Police said bus driver Michael Boswell had pulled onto County Road 1100 North from County Road 25 East when the collision occurred. Boswell said he thought the bus had blown a tire so he pulled over, then discovered the truck lodged under the bus.
Police said skid marks on the road from the truck prior to impact were about 300 feet long, indicating the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
The crash remains under investigation. Once completed, the report will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Assisting the sheriff's department were Brazil police and firefighters, Van Buren Fire, STAR Ambulance, Air Evac and three wrecker services.
