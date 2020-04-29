A Terre Haute man died Tuesday evening after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing police; a passenger was injured.
Jack D. Beegle, 27, of Terre Haute, died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 41 near South Carlisle Street, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
A passenger, Brittany Marie Rose Waggoner, 28, of Terre Haute, was taken to Regional Hospital but later airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
About 6:15 p.m. Tuesday police near Vigo County Fairgrounds saw a motorcycle traveling south on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.
A state police trooper pursued Beegle in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, but Beegle fled.
Due to the high rate of speed and density of traffic, police stopped pursuing the Beegle near 56th Drive.
Police said Beegle continued traveling south on U.S. 41, driving recklessly, eventually striking a marked Vigo County Sheriff's Department vehicle in the rear.
Police said the sheriff’s department vehicle had all emergency lights activated and was traveling at a reduced rate of speed in the passing lane of U.S. 41 south.
Upon impact, both the Beegle and Waggoner were thrown from the motorcycle.
The Vigo County deputy involved in the accident has been identified as David G. McAdams, a three year merit deputy with the sheriff’s office. McAdams was transported to Regional Hospital for a medical check and has been released.
