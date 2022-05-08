Terre Haute police said one person died as the result of a traffic crash about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 41 just sought of the I-70 interchange.
Killed was a motorcyclist, Braxton Myers, 20, of Terre Haute.
THPD said Myers was taken to Regional Hospital but died of his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for alcohol and drug testing and was determined not to be under the influence of any type of drug or narcotic, police said in a social media posting.
THPD detectives and accident reconstructionists investigated. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators believe the motorcycle's speed was a contributing factor.
Police said they do not believe any criminal charges will be filed as a result of the incident.
