The mother of death row inmate Christopher Vialva — scheduled to be executed later today — said her son is "deeply remorseful" for the pain he has caused the family of Stacie and Todd Bagley, whom he was convicted of killing.
Lisa Brown, Vialva's mother, spoke this morning at a gathering of death penalty opponents across from the federal prison, where the seventh execution in 11 weeks is scheduled to take place. Vialva will be the first African-American on federal death row to be executed this year, following a 17-year hiatus in federal executions. He will be the seventh federal inmate executed by the government this year.
Vialva was convicted in the homicide of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999
"This is really hard," Brown said, in tears. "I believe our faith will get us through this."
She told those gathered near the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, "This is the first venue I've had in which I could say to Todd and Stacie's family, I am so sorry for your loss. I've never been able to tell you that because I was told I could not have access to you. My son wants you to know he is deeply remorseful for the pain he has caused you and the other members of the family."
Brown said her son is not the person he was in 1999 when the killings occurred; her son was 19 at the time.
Vialva regrets his pact actions, she said. He has converted to Messianic Judaism, which combines the belief that Jesus is the Jewish messiah with elements of Judaism and Jewish tradition.
"My son has been renewed. He is a new man," she said. "He said in his own words, he has changed and he is redeemed. And I believe that with all my heart. And that's why I'm able to let him go today. I believe the father is taking him home and I'm okay with that. There is a peace in knowing I will see him again."
Brown also believes there were many injustices in her son's case, and the "system refused to acknowledge it."
She alleged her son's lead trial attorney had a "severe conflict of interest and was attempting to gain employment with the very office that was trying to kill my son."
Those on federal Death Row do have the ability to be redeemed and rehabilitated, although maybe not all of them, she said.
She visited her son Wednesday night. Both thought the last visit was going to be extremely painful. But they previously had "the hard discussions," she said.
After she left him, he called her at her hotel. "He said momma, that visit put me exactly where I need to be now. And that's at peace." He even joked about his pizza not having enough toppings.
Brown, and her older sister, will be witnesses when her son dies tonight. His minister of record also will be in the death chamber with him.
