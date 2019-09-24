Indiana State University employees received some good news today — most will receive a pay increase and they will not have any health insurance premium increases next year, President Deborah Curtis announced.
Effective Jan. 1, employees will receive a 1% salary increase with a minimum of $500 for all employees except the executive group; executive group salaries will remain flat, the president said.
"About 768 employees will be positively impacted by the $500 minimum," she reported in a video that went out to campus. "About 1,500 people will realize the 1% with at least a $500 raise.
Consistent with past practice, the 1% increase will be for those employees with a hire date on or before June 30, 2019. Also, eligible employees must have completed a performance evaluation for 2018-19 with a minimum of good performance.
As far as health insurance, Curtis stated, "In an age when most of our country is grappling with increasing healthcare costs and employees must pick up more of the financial burden, I am happy to report that here at ISU for the second straight year, there will be no increases for employees in health care premiums."
Curtis credited the efforts of Vice President Diann McKee and her team, who negotiate with the insurance administrator.
Another factor is ISU’s ongoing focus on health and wellness, the president said.
She urged employees to pay attention to their health and take advantage of the health screenings offered each fall.
Tobacco use is one of the leading causes for healthcare cost increases, and she encouraged employees who use tobacco products to take advantage of cessation programs offered by the university.
Curtis also acknowledged the work of the university’s Tobacco Free Task Force, which has provided her with a report. "I have shared the report with the faculty senate, staff council, and student government association for review and have asked for input from each of those governing units," she said.
The president also reported that Monday, Dec. 23 will be an extra winter recess day off for employees.
"As a major employer in the west-central Indiana region, Indiana State University takes pride that it is investing in its people with regard to healthcare benefits, salary increases and adjustments, and vacation," she stated.
The president's fall address will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in Tilson Auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.