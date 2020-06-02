Three candidates — Don Morris, Marie Belzile-Theisz and incumbent Aaron Loudermilk — have won the Democratic primary for Vigo County Council at large and will advance to the November election, with all precincts reporting and unofficial results.
Morris had 5,975 votes; Belzile-Theisz, 5,873; and Loudermilk, 4,933.
They will run against Republicans Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian, Steven B. Neice and Travis Norris in the fall, when voters will select three at large council members.
The Democrat race had eight candidates: Belzile-Theisz; Ryan Carter [1,666 votes]; Derek D. Gibson [1,369 votes]; Brandon R. Halleck [2,904]; Loudermilk; James R. [Jim] Mann II [4,800]; Morris and Ed Ping [3,160 votes]. Loudermilk and Mann are incumbents.
Morris, the top vote-getter, said, "I'm thankful. We worked hard."
With the pandemic, candidates couldn't go out and campaign as they normally would. "I applaud everybody. Everybody had to change their whole campaign with the pandemic; it was new to all of us. And, it was a lot of work. My wife put in a lot of hours."
He used social media, phone calls and texting, he said.
Morris, a musician, hopes people voted for him based on his experience on the Terre Haute City Council, where he served three terms. He also pointed to votes he took with the goal of saving taxpayers' money.
Being No. 7 on the ballot "was tough," Morris said. "The odds were against us. It just shows what hard work can do. I applaud everyone who made the effort. Now, it's on to November."
Belzile-Theisz, a high school teacher who ran for elective office for the first time, said, "I'm super excited. There was a lot of hard work and different work I had to do. It's been very rewarding."
She believes "there was a lot of excitement and energy behind me. I tried to be very positive and optimistic and I tried to look forward." If elected in the fall, she said she hopes to "work for good things and I'm looking forward to our future for Vigo County."
Belzile-Theisz also said she works hard in building relationships with people and reaching out to them.
In running for office, "I have a huge respect for anyone in the county or at the state level who puts themselves out there to run. I thought I knew a lot about it. I teach it [government], but until you do it yourself, it's a whole different world. I really want to thank all the people I've met, including other candidates. I think we all ran a pretty good race and I appreciate that," she said.
Loudermilk, who has been with the Terre Haute Police Department since June 1999, said he appreciated the support of those who turned out to vote for him. "Based on the numbers, it looks like I need to do more work for the general election, which I intend to do," he said.
"I think it's important that voters consider candidates who have experience at this position," he said. "I think experience will matter moving forward, because we have challenging times ahead in terms of our financial future. It's very uncertain right now, and uncertain when the local economy will bounce back."
Loudermilk believes it's important to have experienced people in county government who understand local government finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.