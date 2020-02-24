A judge today sentenced 22-year-old Dylan Morgan to 55 years in prison in the August 2018 shooting death of his friend Gage Eup.
Morgan apologized to Eup’s family in Vigo Superior Court 1, and called himself childish and stupid for his actions.
“I hope you can forgive me,” Morgan said.
Eup, 18, was at Morgan’s home on Cleveland Avenue where witnesses said they were playing beer pong, listening to music, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol prior to the shooting. When some people at the party left to go to a nearby gas station, Morgan began playing with a gun, pointed it at Eup and fired, striking Eup in the head.
Judge John Roach said he found Morgan remorseful for shooting his friend, but he ordered Morgan to serve the advisory sentence of 55 years.
Roach said after Morgan, 22, serves 45 years in prison, he could petition the court to consider modifying the sentence to probation or other placement
A jury found Morgan guilty on Dec. 19 of murder, altering the scene of a death, obstruction of justice, and the misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol on the day that Eup died.
The judge heard from the mother, father and brother of Eup during the victim impact portion of the sentencing. Nicole Eup shared that her son had recently graduated from high school and planned to go into an occupation in which he could help others.
Morgan’s sister said her brother had struggled with depression since the death of their mother in 2017 in a motorcycle crash.
Defense attorney Paul Jungers asked for a 45-year sentence for Morgan, pointing out the young defendant admitted to the charge of reckless homicide that was also filed against him. The jury, however, did not convict Morgan on the reckless homicide charge.
"The evidence showed the defendant got his gun, loaded it, pointed it at Gage Eup and shot him. Intoxication is not a defense to the commission of a crime in Indiana," prosecutor Terry Modesitt said after the sentencing. "The jury agreed that Morgan's conduct was murder."
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.