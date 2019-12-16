More snow is likely this afternoon.
The Terre Haute area already was under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. today, and the National Weather Service has extended a winter storm warning from 2 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected this afternoon into tonight. Some light mixed precipitation also is possible.
Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, are expected this afternoon and tonight. This, combined with the snow that fell Sunday, will bring storm totals in the 5 to 9 inch range.
Light ice accumulations area also possible.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The weather service advises:
- Plan on slippery road conditions.
- If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
- Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 800-261-7623.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.