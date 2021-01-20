New appointment times for COVID-19 vaccinations have opened in area health agencies with the arrival of more vaccine.
This morning, Vigo County Health Department announced the addition of a vaccination station. Online registration shows the first available appointments are on Feb. 2.
Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are healthcare workers, first responders and Hoosiers age 70 or older.
Wabash Valley Health Center has open appointments starting Feb. 17.
Vermillion and Sullivan county health departments have appointments open starting Feb. 16.
Parke County Health Department has appointments as soon as Feb. 13.
Clay County Health Department has appointments starting Feb. 17.
Both Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital show no available appointments at this time.
To schedule an appointment, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance with the process.
