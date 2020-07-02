Vigo County has added 29 cases of COVID-19 in the past three weeks, according to online data updated today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County has recorded 227 positive cases of COVID-19, with eight deaths, ISDH reports.
Vermillion County remains at 13 cases and Parke County is at 22 cases. Clay County has 59 cases wigh four deaths. Sullivan County has 44 cases with one death.
ISDH today announced that 453 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 46,387 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,469 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 496,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 489,716 on Wednesday.
