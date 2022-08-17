Vigo County School Board races continue to draw more candidates.
Craig Enyeart has filed in District 2, while Josh Stonebraker has filed in District 4, the candidates told the Tribune-Star.
Enyeart is ISU’s assistant dean of students and director of student conduct and integrity. He has three children attending Vigo County schools.
“It’s a community that I care about,” he said. His training and experience at ISU have focused on student success and creating a safe environment for students and employees.
Enyeart believes that experience will “transfer easily” to serving on the school board.
School safety is a major focus for him, and he has served on policy-making emergency response teams at ISU.
He also wants to ensure the board spends time talking to appropriate stakeholders in its decision-making, including community members, students, staff and others. “All should have a voice in decisions we are making,” he said.
Stonebraker, who has filed in District 4, is a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and is union vice president for AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local 720.
He has two children in VCSC schools and a third who will attend in a few years, he said. “I want to be a voice of parents,” he said.
He opposed the $261 million facilities referendum and believes the district needs to spend within its means. One of his goals is to ensure accountability in how the district uses taxpayer dollars.
“It’s not that I don’t think our schools need an upgrade. But it goes back to being fiscally responsible and I feel like that is something they have yet to show,” Stonebraker said last week.
Jim H. Bell of West Terre Haute also plans to run in District 2, he told the Tribune-Star Wednesday. He has not previously run for school board.
He works for the Harrison Township Assessor’s office. “I will be an advocate for the community and listen to their concerns,” he said.
According to the Vigo County clerk’s office, others who have filed to-date include incumbent Rosemarie Scott, Michael A. Kuckewich and Rick Burger in District 5; Ken Warner Jr. and Clark Cowden in District 4; James (J.D) Skelton in District 2 and Carey J. Labella in District 1.
