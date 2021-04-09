The Vigo County Health Department has opened more appointments for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday.
"If you are wanting one shot, schedule now, at ourshot.in.gov," according to a health department news release.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 501 East St. Anthony Drive, Terre Haute. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18 years and older and is free.
The clinic is by appointment only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.