A Montezuma man has died after being pinned under an overturned tractor.
Stephen Earley, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene on County Road 450 West near Montezuma by the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
At 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of an overturned tractor. They found Earley was moving a side slope with the tractor when the tractor slipped on the hill and rolled over, pinning Earley between the tractor and the ground.
Assisting at the scene were Montezuma Volunteer firefighters, Adams Township Rescue, Parke county EMS and several farmers from the area.
