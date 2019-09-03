Investigators continue to look into a Monday evening fire at a law office near downtown Terre Haute.
At 7:22 p.m., firefighters and police responded to a fire reported at 318 S. Fifth St. in the Mullican Law Office.
Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said Tuesday morning that crews were on scene about three and a half hours, and the fire was believed to have started in the attic of the two-story brick building.
No injuries occurred during the incident, Fisher said.
