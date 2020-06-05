Tricia Owens with the Indiana chapter of Moms Demand Action, in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, will host a virtual event at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.
The event is part of Wear Orange Weekend which follows today's observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, according to today's Moms Demand Action release.
Moms Demand Action volunteers will construct Soul Boxes for The Soul Box Project. The Soul Box Project founder Leslie Lee will join the virtual event to discuss this art installation and how gun violence prevention advocates all across the country will be working to create one box for each person killed or injured by gun violence. Gun violence survivor Tiara Williams also will speak. Williams, who lost her brother, Brandon, in a mass shooting at a South Bend nightclub last June, is a member of the Everytown Survivor Network.
This year’s Wear Orange campaign is happening against the backdrop of nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd by police. George Floyd is one of several Black people who have died in recent weeks in incidents of racism and violence. Earlier this week, Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action stood in solidarity with the movement against racism and white supremacy by encouraging support of community groups working at the intersection of racial justice and gun violence prevention.
Wear Orange began with teenagers in Chicago, who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya Pendleton. Orange is the color that Hadiya’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed at age 15 — just one week after performing in President Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.
This past week and throughout Wear Orange Weekend, more than 100 Wear Orange events are expected to take place virtually.
Contact Patricia Rettig at inmomsdemandcomm@gmail.com to attend the virtual event.
