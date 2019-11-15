School-wide testing at West Vigo Elementary School has revealed small amounts of mold in two classrooms, which district officials are working to remediate.
In the meantime, West Vigo Elementary students will again attend school at Sugar Creek Consolidated for one more day Monday, with students returning to West Vigo on Wednesday, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications
School districtwide is canceled Tuesday, with a large number of teachers going to Indianapolis for a 'Red for Ed' rally.
Over a 24-hour period, the Sugar Creek Fire Department, Vectren Energy, school facilities staff and an air quality testing firm have searched West Vigo Elementary for issues, Riley said. On Thursday, a few students at West Vigo Elementary complained of a cough and eye irritation, and the building was evacuated as a precaution.
On Friday, the results of the air quality test showed small amounts of aspergillus/penicillium in two rooms at West Vigo Elementary. The entire building was tested, but two rooms were slightly above the industry-standard level for aspergillus/penicillium.
All air indoors and outdoors contains fungal spores, according to the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. Aspergillus/penicillium is not the same as stachybotryschartarum, the black mold that has most been associated with the toxic effects of fungal exposure, according to a district news release.
The Vigo County School Corp. is taking steps to remediate the aspergillus/penicillium found in the two affected rooms. When students return to West Vigo Elementary on Wednesday, crews will be continuing to work in the two affected rooms, and those classes will be moved elsewhere in the building.
The district can't specifically say the mold caused the students' symptoms, Riley said, but the classroom where students developed symptoms tested slightly above industry standard for aspergillus/penicillium. The second classroom that has the mold is directly to the south of it.
"We exhausted the amount of tests we could do,and [the mold] was the only thing that showed up, so we will remediate it," he said.
On Friday, West Vigo students attended Consolidated. Some classes were combined by grade level, with teachers from Consolidated and West Vigo team teaching. The district uses a pacing guide, which means the schools are working on the same material for the most part.
“We are thankful for a great community that has welcomed West Vigo students and staff into Sugar Creek Consolidated for two days,” Riley said. “Our teachers are creative and flexible, and they’ve worked hard with their principals to make sure every child gets to have school.”
All of the space in Sugar Creek Consolidated was being used.
"It's not a totally full building, so there is a little bit of space," he said. "I heard a lot of parents at drop-off today say they were happy West Vigo students got to have school."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.