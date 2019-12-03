Efforts to remediate the mold at West Vigo Elementary over Thanksgiving break were successful, according to Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications.
The affected rooms had carpet replaced with vinyl composite tile and the rooms were repainted. All ceiling tiles were replaced, hard surfaces scrubbed, duct work cleaned, air handler unit filters changed, and the district ran commercial air scrubbers last week, Riley stated in an email.
On Monday, an independent air quality company retested the affected rooms and they showed that the mold had been remediated. Students will now return to those classrooms.
On Nov. 14, a few students at West Vigo complained of a cough and eye irritation, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. Over a 24-hour period, the Sugar Creek Fire Department, Vectren Energy, school facilities staff and an air quality testing firm searched the elementary school for issues.
At that time, school-wide air quality testing revealed small amounts of mold in two classrooms, which now have been remediated. The testing had shown small amounts of aspergillus/penicillium in those rooms. The entire building was tested, but the two rooms were slightly above the industry-standard level for the mold.
