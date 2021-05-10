A missing Terre Haute woman has been found dead, the victim of a vehicle crash on Indiana 59 in Clay County.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the body of Jessica Nascimbene, 36, was recovered in her vehicle — a 2018 Black Nissan Pathfinder — which was found in about 10 feet of water just off the highway in a deep ravine.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Nascimbene was last seen April 29 leaving the Terre Haute Walmart on U.S. 41.

Sheriff Plasse said investigators tried using cell phone tracking to find her last known location, but could only determine a general area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department reported finding the vehicle Friday after searching the area where a suspected hit-and-run occurred about April 29 or 30 between county roads 500 North and 600 North about a mile north of Interstate 70.

During the initial investigation of that hit-and-run, police found a sign had been struck, but police believed the vehicle had returned to the road with the driver not reporting the incident.

When police returned to that scene late last week, they found the vehicle that had hit the sign had traveled on down a deep ravine to become submerged in about 10 feet of water.

The highway was shut down Friday while the vehicle was removed from the water. The driver was found inside. Notification was made to the family.

An autopsy was conducted, but results have not been released.

This article will be updated.