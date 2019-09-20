A misdemeanor charge of conversion has been filed against a former employee of the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office after she admitted to investigators she used a county-owned credit card to make personal purchases.
Holly Silver, 46, of Clinton, has a hearing Nov. 21 in Terre Haute City Court on the Class A misdemeanor.
Court information filed in the case indicates Silver used the county-owned credit card from Dec. 21, 2018 to May 14, 2019 for unauthorized purchases.
In an interview with Indiana State Police on Aug. 8, Silver said she made some of the purchases by mistake, but she deliberately made some of the purchases knowing she was not allowed to use the Master Card for personal use.
Silver said she included a personal check to pay for the charges when she submitted claims to the Vigo County Auditor’s Office.
Deputy auditors confirmed Silver included a personal check to pay for the charges, and also said Silver had been warned multiple times she was not to make personal charges on the Master Card.
In May, Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt terminated the employment of Silver, a longtime employee and director of the child support division in the prosecutor’s office. The child support division employees about a dozen people, including part-time staff.
Modesitt declined to comment about the investigation at that time, and requested a special prosecutor be appointed for the case.
Special Prosecutor Ann Smith Mischler of Sullivan County filed the criminal charge on Aug. 22 following an investigation by Indiana State Police.
