While most Miracle on 7th Street activities had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the collection of non-perishable food items to help those in need continues.
Organizers will conduct drive-thru food drives tonight and tomorrow, and volunteers will be on hand to unload the non-perishable food items. Monetary donations also will be accepted. Dates, locations and times are as follows:
• Tonight — from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in front of the downtown Terre Haute Community Christmas Tree, located in front of the Sky Garden Parking garage on Wabash Avenue.
• Saturday, Dec. 5 — From 8 a.m. to noon at the Meadows parking lot in front of the former Stein Mart.
• Saturday, Dec. 5 — from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Vigo County Public Library parking lot.
People can donate anything non-perishable, including canned goods. Larger, food-service size canned goods are also helpful for soup kitchens, said Libby Waters, Miracle on 7th board member and co-founder.
"We will be there to unload donations so it will be a no contact experience," she said.
Miracle on 7th Street will distributed the food items to St. Ben's Soup Kitchen, Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute and 14th and Chestnut Community Center.
It also will distribute funds raised to various organizations that help feed the hungry.
A few parts of the holiday celebration continue, including downtown business window decorating and a Community Christmas Tree at Crossroads Plaza.
