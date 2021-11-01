A three-vehicle crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Wabash River Bridge to Ohio Street for about an hour earlier today.
Sheriff John Plasse said only minor injuries were reported in the 7:50 a.m. crash that occurred when a speeding vehicle collided with two other vehicles on the bridge.
Both lanes of traffic were stopped while firefighters and ambulance personnel treated injuries, and while tow trucks removed vehicles from the scene.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes almost to Dewey Point at West Terre Haute, a witness reported.
Both lanes are now open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.