OAKTOWN - A miner died in an underground mining accident late Friday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
County dispatch was alerted around 11:15 PM, and two ambulances from Sullivan County responded to the Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a new release.
Further investigation revealed the accident occurred underground in Knox County.
Cottom notified Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, who responded to the scene.
The Mine Safety and Heath Administration was also notified.
