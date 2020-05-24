We have been on an island of sorts these past few months. My housemate and I have gone virtually nowhere, content to stay home, yet thankful for those who have to venture out into the world to make a go of it. Unlike past Memorial Days, we will stay at home today, too.
Besides missing out on symphonies and plays and used book sales and the occasional restaurant meal, we really haven’t been too anxious to leave our voluntary exile here in the green countryside. Our kids and grandsons come to see us, and that makes us happy. We try to keep in mind how fortunate we are, that our quarantine includes electricity and plumbing, our own private libraries, the woods to walk in, and a weekly trip to the grocery store to re-stock supplies. We have more than enough space to get away from one another if need be, and we’ve decided to wait a while yet before we wander very far out into civilization again.
The History teacher still in me makes me imagine what it was like for families who sat in the midst of the howling Dust Bowl of the Great Depression with no running water, no electrical power, no entertainment found outside a few tattered magazines and the window above the kitchen sink that looked out toward the outhouse and the blowing soil. Those of us who have griped out of boredom should feel ashamed; complaining should be reserved for those who no longer have jobs and businesses to return to or the money to make a house payment.
One thing we are going to miss is an annual academic banquet at our local high school. Attending it was a tradition that we kept until our teaching lives ended there a few years ago. But this spring, my friend and former boss, Kyle Kersey, asked me to shave and get out of blue jeans long enough to speak to the students who attained high honors, including a group of seniors, who, unlike those previous to them, have had anything but a routine final semester of school. Of course, I hope they, too, can keep things in perspective on this Memorial Day; several of my oldest friends had their senior years interrupted by the Marines and the Navy after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor…
The banquet, like about everything else, has now been canceled — the first time it has not been staged since the school opened in 1986 — so Kyle asked me to save my notes for next spring and penciled my name on his calendar. I am a stubborn cuss, however, and thought I would go ahead and share what I planned to say, just as if the students and parents were pinned down in auditorium chairs.
My remarks for the night were to come from something I read in an old Reader’s Digest a few years ago; I’ve kept the story for years in one of my messy folders. It was about a New York City teacher named Ms. Lockwood who asked her students to write to their favorite authors — this was in 2006 — to try to persuade him or her to visit their school.
Eighty-four-year-old Indiana native Kurt Vonnegut wrote back to the students who contacted him. He said he no longer made public appearances, claiming that by then he had begun to resemble an iguana.
In an interesting aside, a few of my students and I met Vonnegut many years ago — I think it was 1998 — via long-distance learning equipment. I guess he did, indeed, look a little like a lizard even then, but what he said was typically off-beat and funny and kind. He didn’t disappoint Ms. Lockwood’s students, either.
Vonnegut wrote: “What I had to say to you, moreover, would not take long, to wit: Practice any art — music, singing, dancing, acting, drawing, sculpting, poetry, fiction, essays, reportage — no matter how well or badly, not to get money and fame, but to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you, to make your soul grow.”
Think of that advice now, particularly when we hear of so many people who are bored, who need to be humored, who think a basic television package is a fate worse than death itself. It has become someone else’s job to entertain them, even when they are capable of taking care of that task themselves.
Vonnegut told the students that, for instance, working at writing a poem was worth more than the time it took, that they shouldn’t even tell others they are doing it, and when done, they should be willing to tear it up and throw it away. They had already been “rewarded” for it.
“You have experienced becoming, learned a lot more about what’s inside you, and you have made your soul grow,” he wrote.
And so, that is my advice to the students, particularly the senior class of 2020 — but not exclusively. In these extraordinary times don’t look for someone else to entertain you or even to teach you. You can do it yourself by practicing something that makes your soul grow, something that could become a passion and will outlive your chosen career and money-making years and that part of your life when you feel the need to establish a name for yourself. It must be something that helps you think about and feel the world past what you can buy. No one else can give it to you; it will become one of your most valued possessions and help make life worth living.
I have been encouraged a bit in the face of this pandemic. Not by those who harp about eroded personal freedoms or who drone on in telling us how well they have handled the crisis, but by those who have made their souls grow by reaching out to help others, by learning something new, by exploring more and thinking more and complaining less.
Oh, one last thing I think I need to mention to these young people: There’s a good chance that if you give it enough time and plenty of sun, and gravity continues to do its work, you’re all eventually going to look a little like iguanas, too.
